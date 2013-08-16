Jazz vocalist Jane Harvey dies at 88

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Harvey, the jazz vocalist who performed with the likes of Desi Arnaz, Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman, has died. She was 88.

A spokesman for Harvey says the singer died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer.

Harvey began her career as a performer at Cafe Society in New York. She went on to record such songs as “You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me,” ”Close as Pages in a Book” and “Only Another Boy and Girl” with the Goodman orchestra. She also recorded “A Rainy Night in Rio” with Arnaz and “A Hundred Dreams From Now” with Ellington.

Harvey is survived by her husband, William King, her son Bob Thiele Jr., daughter-in-law Amy Kanter Thiele and a grandson, Owen Thiele.

