Youngstown police are probing three armed robberies they believe are connected, including one Saturday at an off-campus fraternity house near Youngstown State University.

Youngstown police reports say around 10:15 p.m. two black males approached a man standing in the driveway of 210 Broadway Ave. on the city’s North Side.

They pulled a gun and ordered him to drop to the ground. One gunman wore a black bandanna across his face, reports say.

The man told police the duo then took his wallet and fled through the backyard.

University students who signed up for alerts were notified after it happened. However, some students said an incident like that doesn’t concern them.

“I don’t feel that scared about it,” said freshman Scott Lowry. “I mean, last night we were just standing outside talking to a whole bunch of people that we met and a cop came by like five times at least, the same guy, and even this morning I was monitored by like three cops when I walked out to my car so I feel pretty safe on campus.”

There were two more robberies on the North Side overnight, both not far from that first incident.

Around 11:30 p.m., a woman was walking from her car on Fifth Avenue when a masked man approached her carrying a gun and demanded money.

Then around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Ford and Alameda for a similar case. A man reported he had gotten into his car when two men wearing dark colored cloth over their faces took money from him at gunpoint.

In all three of these cases, the suspects are described as black males, between 15 and 20-years-old, between 5′-6″ and 5′-10″, 120 to 150 pounds, both wearing all black and bandanas over their faces.