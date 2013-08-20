NE Ohio school board fights district leader’s suit

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A northeastern Ohio school board being sued by its district’s superintendent says some of his claims about defamation are unsubstantiated.

Medina (meh-DY’-nuh) City Schools superintendent Randy Stepp sued the board in federal court, alleging breach of contract and that members defamed him during a public controversy over his contract by suggesting he acted inappropriately.

A court filing from the board and its members argues three of six claims in Stepp’s case aren’t supported by the facts and asks the court for judgment on the pleadings in those counts. They say a press release at issue was about concerns regarding his contract, not him individually.

The Medina Gazette (http://bit.ly/19v3KOc ) reports the board rescinded Stepp’s contract and put him on paid leave earlier this year, pending a special state audit.

Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com

