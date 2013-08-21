Death toll in Mexico ammonia leak rises to 7

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll from an ammonia leak in southern Mexico has risen to seven after four more people died of their injuries.

The state-owned oil company Pemex said Wednesday at least three other people are still being treated for injuries suffered in the blast. Forty others suffered from inhaling ammonia.

The government of the southern state of Oaxaca said the leak occurred after construction machinery operated by a private company hit a pipeline that carries ammonia to a petrochemical plant.

The pipeline rupture Tuesday caused an explosion. The victims appear to have been construction workers employed on a highway expansion project.

About 1,200 people were evacuated from nearby houses.

