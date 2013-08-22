Hedgehogs named for infant prince move to castle

MOSCOW (AP) — Three rare albino hedgehog babies, born on the same day as Britain’s new prince, have moved into a miniature castle at a Moscow petting zoo.

George, Alexander and Louis are named after the Prince of Cambridge, who has those three names.

On Thursday, when the hedgehogs turned one month old, they were shown into their new home at the All-Russia Exhibition Center.

It’s a wooden castle with carefully carved windows, dark velvet curtains and a plush bed. A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the hedgehog family into the new home.

Zoo spokeswoman Yevgeniya Polonskaya manager said she hopes the Prince of Cambridge himself would one day visit the hedgehogs, and said they “have a couple of invitations set aside for him”.