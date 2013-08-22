Man sought in 2 Pittsburgh-area slayings arrested

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man being sought in two slayings about a month apart earlier this year has been taken into custody.

Officials in Allegheny County say 21-year-old James Lawrence was arrested Wednesday morning by police and federal marshals after fleeing a residence in the Homewood section of Pittsburgh.

Lawrence is charged in the Feb. 13 slaying of 28-year-old Tiona Jackson of Allentown, who was shot outside a Pittsburgh bar.

He is also charged in the March 30 death of 21-year-old Steven Lee Jr. of McKees Rocks, who was pulled from a party bus and shot multiple times.

Two other men were arrested earlier, one in each of the slayings.

Lawrence remains in custody and court documents do not indicate whether he has an attorney.

