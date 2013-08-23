3 missing after chopper ditches off Scotland

By Published:

LONDON (AP) — British rescue officials are searching for three people after a helicopter carrying 18 ditched into the North Sea near the Shetland Islands in northern Scotland.

The coast guard says rescue teams were called Friday evening after receiving a distress signal from the helicopter, operated by CHC, a company that transports people to and from offshore oil and gas platforms.

The agency said 15 people have been rescued from the sea and three others are missing after the incident, which took place near Sumburgh Airport.

Three helicopters and two lifeboats are searching the area for the missing people.

CHC said the aircraft was approaching Sumburgh Airport when it lost contact with air traffic control. It said there were 16 passengers and two crew members onboard.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s