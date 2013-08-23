Panerathon set for Sunday

[lin_video src=http://eplayer.clipsyndicate.com/embed/player.js?aspect_ratio=16×9&auto_next=1&auto_start=0&div_id=videoplayer-1377278537&height=360&page_count=5&pf_id=9626&show_title=1&va_id=4241231&width=640&windows=2 service=syndicaster width=640 height=360 div_id=videoplayer-1377278537 type=script]

The city of Youngstown and runners are ready for the annual Panerathon Run and Walk.

The event kicks off Sunday with proceeds going to the Joanie Adbu Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown.

The 10k, two mile run/walk will take more than 6,000 participants throughout the streets of downtown Youngstown.

In the three years since it started, the Panerathon has raised more than $500,000 dollars for the center.