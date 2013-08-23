Panerathon set for Sunday

The city of Youngstown and runners are ready for the annual Panerathon Run and Walk.

The event kicks off Sunday with proceeds going to the Joanie Adbu Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown.

The 10k, two mile run/walk will take more than 6,000 participants throughout the streets of downtown Youngstown.

In the three years since it started, the Panerathon has raised more than $500,000 dollars for the center.

