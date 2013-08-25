Michelle Obama, daughters see 2 Broadway shows

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama and her daughters caught two Broadway shows over the weekend — “The Trip to Bountiful” and “Motown the Musical.”

The first lady and Malia and Sasha saw the Horton Foote revival on Saturday and the Berry Gordy bio the next night. The audience at both shows gave them standing ovations.

At “The Trip to Bountiful,” the trio went back stage after the show and met the crew and cast, including Cicely Tyson, Vanessa Williams and Cuba Gooding Jr.

The first lady was in town to promote her “Let’s Move” campaign during Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the U.S. Open.

The Obamas have been big boosters of Broadway. The first lady and Sasha and Malia have attended performances of “Memphis,” ”Sister Act” and “The Addams Family.” And the first couple saw “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” during a date night in 2009. Michelle Obama and six girlfriends also saw “Fela!” in 2010.

