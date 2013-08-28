New book sheds light on pioneering female aviator

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A new book retells the story of a Flint woman who attempted to fly from California to Hawaii in 1927.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/1dOMJ49 ) Tuesday the book is written by the nephew of Mildred Doran, who vanished over the Pacific. Richard DuRose’s “1927: A Brilliant Year in Aviation,” seeks to shed light on stories overshadowed by Charles Lindbergh’s solo flight to Paris the same year.

Doran was 22 when she attempted the flight during an air race. Of the four aircraft involved, her “Miss Doran” and one other disappeared.

Doran, her crewmates and the plane have never been found.

DuRose previously wrote about his aunt in the book, “Shooting Star: The First Attempt by a Woman to Reach Hawaii by Air.”

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

