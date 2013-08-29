Speaker list includes Felipe Calderon, Brian Kelly

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan’s upcoming speaker series includes former Mexican President Felipe Calderon, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly and TV personality Regis Philbin.

The club announced its 2013-2014 speaker series this week, calling the list an “eclectic selection of world-renowned thought leaders.”

The season begins with Calderon on Oct. 1. Kelly is scheduled to talk May 14 and Philbin closes out the list of speakers on June 12.

Others on the upcoming season’s list include personal finance commentator and author Terry Savage on Oct. 29, pediatric neurosurgeon Ben Carson on Nov. 19, and former U.S. Sens. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut and Dick Lugar of Indiana on April 30.

Economic Club meetings are open to members. Event details are posted online.

