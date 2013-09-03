Monae to sing live Fashion Week runway soundtrack

NEW YORK (AP) — Models on Rebecca Minkoff’s New York Fashion Week runway will be strutting to the live music of Janelle Monae.

Monae will sing at Friday’s show at Lincoln Center as part of “American Express Unstaged,” a program that pairs artists of different mediums and makes their collaborations available to the public through digital media, including a live stream of the catwalk.

Minkoff and Monae will share behind-the-scenes preparations on Instagram, and during the show, viewers at home can get an insider perspective with a backstage camera and live photo feed.

Monae, herself a CoverGirl model, has a new album called “The Electric Lady” that will be released Sept. 10. Minkoff will be showing her collection for next spring.

The live stream will be Friday at 3 p.m. EDT.

___

Online:

http://www.RebeccaMinkoff.com

http://www.jmonae.com/janelle-electric-lady