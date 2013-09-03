Monae to sing live Fashion Week runway soundtrack

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Models on Rebecca Minkoff’s New York Fashion Week runway will be strutting to the live music of Janelle Monae.

Monae will sing at Friday’s show at Lincoln Center as part of “American Express Unstaged,” a program that pairs artists of different mediums and makes their collaborations available to the public through digital media, including a live stream of the catwalk.

Minkoff and Monae will share behind-the-scenes preparations on Instagram, and during the show, viewers at home can get an insider perspective with a backstage camera and live photo feed.

Monae, herself a CoverGirl model, has a new album called “The Electric Lady” that will be released Sept. 10. Minkoff will be showing her collection for next spring.

The live stream will be Friday at 3 p.m. EDT.

___

Online:

http://www.RebeccaMinkoff.com

http://www.jmonae.com/janelle-electric-lady

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s