3 Ohio women decline comment on captor’s suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three women held captive for a decade by a Cleveland man are declining to comment on his reported suicide at a central Ohio prison.

The Jones Day law firm said in a statement Wednesday that neither the women nor their attorneys would be granting interviews.

Kathryn Joseph, an attorney representing victim Michelle Knight, confirms all three women were aware of the Tuesday suicide of Ariel Castro.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says Castro was found hanged in his cell Tuesday night at a prison south of Columbus.

The 53-year-old Castro was serving a sentence of life without parole plus 1,000 years.

The women have made a handful of public appearances since they were freed and Knight spoke at Castro’s sentencing last month.