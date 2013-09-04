Seven Springs buying nearby Hidden Valley resort

CHAMPION, Pa. (AP) — Seven Springs Mountain Resort in southwestern Pennsylvania will acquire a nearby resort that boasts ski trails and an 18-hole golf course.

Seven Springs, about 50 miles from Pittsburgh, says it is buying Hidden Valley resort from The Buncher Co.

Seven Springs chairman Bob Nutting is also a principal owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Wheeling, W.Va.-based Ogden Newspapers Inc.

Nutting says he wants the 1,200-acre Hidden Valley to grow and thrive as a family resort. Hidden Valley is about 13 miles from Seven Springs.

Seven Springs has 33 slopes and trails on 5,500 acres, along with a tubing park, 18-hole golf course and meeting space.

