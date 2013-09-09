Dad: Poisoned autistic teen improves; mom charged

BEULAH, Mich. (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old northern Michigan autistic girl whose mother is charged with trying to kill her says his daughter’s condition has improved in recent days.

A posting on Matt Stapleton’s Facebook page says Isabelle is breathing on her own, walking, talking, and out of the critical care unit at a Grand Rapids hospital after doctors decided Friday to remove her from a ventilator.

Kelli Stapleton was charged last week with attempted murder in what police describe as a murder-suicide attempt. State police say Stapleton and her daughter were found unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning in a van Tuesday.

The Stapletons live in Elberta, west of Traverse City. Kelli Stapleton has written about Isabelle’s severe autism on a blog called The Status Woe.