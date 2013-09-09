Dad: Poisoned autistic teen improves; mom charged

By Published:

BEULAH, Mich. (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old northern Michigan autistic girl whose mother is charged with trying to kill her says his daughter’s condition has improved in recent days.

A posting on Matt Stapleton’s Facebook page says Isabelle is breathing on her own, walking, talking, and out of the critical care unit at a Grand Rapids hospital after doctors decided Friday to remove her from a ventilator.

Kelli Stapleton was charged last week with attempted murder in what police describe as a murder-suicide attempt. State police say Stapleton and her daughter were found unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning in a van Tuesday.

The Stapletons live in Elberta, west of Traverse City. Kelli Stapleton has written about Isabelle’s severe autism on a blog called The Status Woe.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s