Trial moved for man in Ohio missing toddler case

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A trial has been rescheduled for a man who is accused of lying to investigators about the disappearance of an Ohio toddler.

Investigators recently found the skeletal remains of 19-month-old Elaina Steinfurth inside a box in the rafters of a garage that belongs to the man’s family.

An attorney for Steven King II asked a judge in Toledo on Thursday to delay the trial in light of the discovery. It had been scheduled for Monday, but is now planned for Oct. 7.

King had been dating the girl’s mother, Angela Steinfurth. She remains jailed after being charged with obstructing official business in her daughter’s disappearance.

The Blade in Toledo reports (http://bit.ly/14Md1Ta ) the coroner has yet to determine the girl’s death.

King told reporters after his arrest that he is innocent.

