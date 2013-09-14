Miss America contestants show off their shoes

By Published:

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Miss America contestants restarted a boardwalk tradition by showing off their shoes.

With the pageant making its return to New Jersey this year, the 53 competitors paraded down the Atlantic City boardwalk Saturday evening to the refrain of “show us your shoes!”

Some contestants sported footwear that reflects their state. Miss Florida’s shoes depicted alligators, Miss Indiana’s had basketballs and hoops, Miss New Jersey sported sea shells and Miss Arizona’s had a cactus.

Others are took a different approach. Miss South Dakota opted for metal-studded black leather boots and Miss Oklahoma donned black and red cowboy boots.

The pageant is back in Atlantic City after six years in Las Vegas. The winner will be crowned during Sunday night’s nationally televised broadcast.

