Spain arrests 4 Hells Angels in large cocaine bust

Published:

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says police have arrested four Hells Angels for allegedly smuggling 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of cocaine into the county with the aim of distributing it.

Authorities say the men, all Canadians, were arrested in the northwestern city of Pontevedra, where one of them had arrived by yacht, having sailed from Colombia with the drugs

One of the three men who met the yacht was “a known member” of the San Diego chapter of the Hells Angels, according to a ministry statement released Saturday.

