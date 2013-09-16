Rapper Mack Maine charged with assault in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City prosecutors have filed felony charges against rapper Mack Maine following an alleged altercation with two women aboard a tour bus.

The 33-year-old Maine, whose real name is Jermaine Anthony Preyan, was charged Friday with aggravated assault and battery and sexual battery, according to court records.

Preyan, from New Orleans, is also the president of Young Money Entertainment, a record label founded by rapper Lil Wayne.

Preyan invited two women on to a tour bus on Aug. 22, an affidavit said, and grabbed one woman’s right breast. It also says he held the door shut when the women tried to leave, and allegedly punched the second woman in the face as she walked down the bus steps, “breaking her jaw and knocking her down.”

Preyan’s attorney, Tony Coleman of Oklahoma City, would not comment on the charges Monday. No court date has been set.

The incident allegedly happened on the same day rapper 2 Chainz and 10 others were arrested after refusing to get off a tour bus for almost nine hours following a traffic stop in Oklahoma City. The “America’s Most Wanted” tour featuring 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne and T.I. was in Oklahoma City on Aug. 21, according to the Chesapeake Energy Arena website.

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, and the others were charged with obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor.

An affidavit says a police officer pulled over the Atlanta-based rapper’s tour bus on Interstate 40 because none of the rear taillights on the passenger side were working. The officer smelled marijuana when the driver, identified as Sedric A. Brooks, opened the bus door and “could actually see smoke inside the bus around the door,” the affidavit said.

The officer then ordered Brooks back on the bus, the document said, after which Brooks “quickly shut the door” and said he wasn’t authorized to let the officer in.

Police eventually obtained a search warrant and discovered two semi-automatic pistols and a 12-gauge pump shotgun along with some prescription painkillers and marijuana residue on the tour bus.