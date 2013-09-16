Romanian president urges gold mine law scrapped

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has called on the government to withdraw legislation it sent to parliament that could let a planned Canadian-run gold mine go ahead. The mine has been criticized over its use of cyanide in the extraction process.

President Traian Basescu said Monday it would be unconstitutional for the legislature to pass a law pertaining to a private company. He called on state agencies to take responsibility for the controversial mine in Rosia Montana, a small town in northwest Romania.

Thousands of protesters had marched Sunday through Bucharest against the mine and Canadian mining company Gabriel Resources, accusing authorities of trying to sell off Romania’s assets too cheaply. It would be the biggest gold mine in Europe.

Supporters say the mine would bring jobs and investment to a deprived area.