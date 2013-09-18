NY man who dressed as Elmo admits Girl Scouts scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A homeless man who went on an anti-Semitic tirade in New York City’s Times Square while dressed as Elmo is facing prison time for a plot to extort $2 million from the Girl Scouts.

Dan Sandler pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted grand larceny and misdemeanor stalking as part of a deal with prosecutors. He faces up to two years in prison at sentencing next month.

Sandler was accused of threatening to publicize false information about the Girl Scouts unless he got the money. Prosecutors say he sent harassing emails and photos to an employee of the nonprofit.

Sandler was arrested last year in Times Square while wearing the “Sesame Street” character costume and causing a scene that blocked traffic. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. A defense attorney has said his rants weren’t a real threat.