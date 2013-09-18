NY man who dressed as Elmo admits Girl Scouts scam

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — A homeless man who went on an anti-Semitic tirade in New York City’s Times Square while dressed as Elmo is facing prison time for a plot to extort $2 million from the Girl Scouts.

Dan Sandler pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted grand larceny and misdemeanor stalking as part of a deal with prosecutors. He faces up to two years in prison at sentencing next month.

Sandler was accused of threatening to publicize false information about the Girl Scouts unless he got the money. Prosecutors say he sent harassing emails and photos to an employee of the nonprofit.

Sandler was arrested last year in Times Square while wearing the “Sesame Street” character costume and causing a scene that blocked traffic. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. A defense attorney has said his rants weren’t a real threat.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s