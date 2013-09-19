Kagan recounts how her hunting trips began

By Published:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan says her hunting outings with fellow Justice Antonin Scalia began with an offhand promise during her Senate confirmation.

Kagan told a University of Kentucky audience Thursday night that she took up the pastime after a meeting with a senator. He asked if she had ever hunted or fired a gun. She never had, so she told the senator she’d like to accompany him on a hunting trip. Kagan says the look on his face was “total horror.”

She promised to ask Scalia — an avid hunter — to take her hunting if she won confirmation.

After joining the court, she recounted the story to Scalia.

They started shooting together — first clay pigeons and then actual quail, pheasant and antelope.

Kagan, a member of the court’s liberal wing, says she enjoys hunting and spending time with Scalia, a conservative.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s