Kagan recounts how her hunting trips began

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan says her hunting outings with fellow Justice Antonin Scalia began with an offhand promise during her Senate confirmation.

Kagan told a University of Kentucky audience Thursday night that she took up the pastime after a meeting with a senator. He asked if she had ever hunted or fired a gun. She never had, so she told the senator she’d like to accompany him on a hunting trip. Kagan says the look on his face was “total horror.”

She promised to ask Scalia — an avid hunter — to take her hunting if she won confirmation.

After joining the court, she recounted the story to Scalia.

They started shooting together — first clay pigeons and then actual quail, pheasant and antelope.

Kagan, a member of the court’s liberal wing, says she enjoys hunting and spending time with Scalia, a conservative.