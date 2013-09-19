Landfill permit denied

By Published:

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A landfill permit has been denied by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for a facility in Mercer County.

A municipal waste landfill permit application sought by Tri-County Landfill Inc. was denied for the reopening of the Tri County Landfill in Pine and Liberty townships. Tri-County is one of several subsidiaries of Vogel Holdings Inc. of Butler, Pa.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania DEP, the permit was denied based on the “compliance history of other Vogel Holding’s subsidiaries as well as local zoning issues.” The department reviewed Vogel’s records from 2003 to 2013.

“Environmental compliance should serve as the cornerstone of every company’s corporate philosophy seeking to do business in Pennsylvania,” said Kelly Burch, director of DEP’s Northwest Regional Office.

In addition, zoning restrictions in both townships limit the height of structures to 40 feet. Tri-County was requesting a finished height to the landfill of 160 feet.

Tri-County Landfill Inc. submitted its most recent permit application for the construction and operation of a municipal waste landfill on August 23, 2004. The company previously operated a landfill at this same location, but that facility closed in 1990. Tri-County currently operates a municipal waste transfer station at the site.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Landfill permit denied

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s