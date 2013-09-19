Landfill permit denied

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A landfill permit has been denied by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for a facility in Mercer County.

A municipal waste landfill permit application sought by Tri-County Landfill Inc. was denied for the reopening of the Tri County Landfill in Pine and Liberty townships. Tri-County is one of several subsidiaries of Vogel Holdings Inc. of Butler, Pa.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania DEP, the permit was denied based on the “compliance history of other Vogel Holding’s subsidiaries as well as local zoning issues.” The department reviewed Vogel’s records from 2003 to 2013.

“Environmental compliance should serve as the cornerstone of every company’s corporate philosophy seeking to do business in Pennsylvania,” said Kelly Burch, director of DEP’s Northwest Regional Office.

In addition, zoning restrictions in both townships limit the height of structures to 40 feet. Tri-County was requesting a finished height to the landfill of 160 feet.

Tri-County Landfill Inc. submitted its most recent permit application for the construction and operation of a municipal waste landfill on August 23, 2004. The company previously operated a landfill at this same location, but that facility closed in 1990. Tri-County currently operates a municipal waste transfer station at the site.