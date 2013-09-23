South Range girls double-up Crestview

South Range defeated Crestview 6-3 Monday evening in girls high school soccer.

Devin Allen led the Raiders with a hat trick. Makenzie Ferenchak added two goals and Casey Lindstrom rounded out the scoring with one goal.

For the Lady Rebels, Alexa Roberts found the back of the net twice while Tristan Huff scored one goal.