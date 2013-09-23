Spy Museum considers move to historic DC library

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Spy Museum, one of the most popular attractions in the nation’s capital over the past decade, is considering a move to a historic library that would give it more space for exhibits and a link to the city’s convention center.

Museum officials tell The Associated Press they will propose a redevelopment of Washington’s historic Carnegie Library with the city’s convention center authority, Events DC. The project would include new underground exhibit space and a new glass pavilion to house a visitors center, cafe and store.

The Spy Museum says it holds the largest collection of international espionage artifacts ever placed on public display.

The privately held attraction, owned by the Cleveland-based Malrite Co., also is considering a conversion to make the museum a stand-alone nonprofit organization.