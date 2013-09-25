AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a new place in the Valley for people to exercise their dog and socialize at the same time.

The new Bark Park facility is inside the Austintown Township Park and is now open to the public. The park is about a half-acre in size, is fenced in and has several pieces of agility equipment in place.

The price tag for the park was about $18,000 and was paid for by residents after they approved a tax levy.

Dogs easily can roam around the park without a leash, but they must behave.

“You must have voice control of your dog at all times,” said Austintown Township Park Supervisor Todd Shaffer. “If you cannot control your dog with your voice or any aggressive dogs, then you will be asked to leave. We’ve had no problems so far.”

Next spring, the park hopes to add more agility equipment, a drinking fountain for the dogs and a pavilion.