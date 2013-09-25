Bark Park open for pooches

By Published:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a new place in the Valley for people to exercise their dog and socialize at the same time.

The new Bark Park facility is inside the Austintown Township Park and is now open to the public. The park is about a half-acre in size, is fenced in and has several pieces of agility equipment in place.

The price tag for the park was about $18,000 and was paid for by residents after they approved a tax levy.

Dogs easily can roam around the park without a leash, but they must behave.

“You must have voice control of your dog at all times,” said Austintown Township Park Supervisor Todd Shaffer. “If you cannot control your dog with your voice or any aggressive dogs, then you will be asked to leave. We’ve had no problems so far.”

Next spring, the park hopes to add more agility equipment, a drinking fountain for the dogs and a pavilion.

 

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s