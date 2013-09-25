Pa. window washer rescued after dangling half hour

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — It was a frightening morning for a window washer in downtown Harrisburg.

Fire officials said the man was stuck between the fourth and fifth floors of the Penn National Insurance building for nearly a half hour Wednesday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Horst said the man was moving between windows when a safety mechanism became stuck and was cutting off blood flow in his leg.

The man was hanging 75 feet above the street when firefighters used a ladder to rescue him.

Horst said that rescuers had to act quickly because the lack of circulation in the worker’s leg could have created serious medical complications.

The window washer was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. Authorities did not give his name.