Pa. window washer rescued after dangling half hour

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — It was a frightening morning for a window washer in downtown Harrisburg.

Fire officials said the man was stuck between the fourth and fifth floors of the Penn National Insurance building for nearly a half hour Wednesday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Horst said the man was moving between windows when a safety mechanism became stuck and was cutting off blood flow in his leg.

The man was hanging 75 feet above the street when firefighters used a ladder to rescue him.

Horst said that rescuers had to act quickly because the lack of circulation in the worker’s leg could have created serious medical complications.

The window washer was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. Authorities did not give his name.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s