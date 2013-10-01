Kenyan president vows to keep troops in Somalia

Published:

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta says Kenya will keep its troops in Somalia to help that country’s beleaguered government battle the armed Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which attacked a mall in Nairobi on Sept. 21.

Al-Shabab has said the attack that claimed at least 67 lives was in retaliation for Kenya sending its troops into neighboring Somalia in 2011. The group warned after the assault on an upscale Nairobi mall that there would be more attacks unless Kenya withdrew its troops.

Kenyatta also said at a national inter-religion prayer service Tuesday that he would set up a commission of inquiry to see where there were lapses, and how officials can avoid them in future.

