Obama: Launch of insurance exchanges is ‘historic’

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is hailing a “historic day” for uninsured Americans who now can purchase health care coverage through new insurance exchanges.

He says the opportunity is life-changing for those who could not get access to health care before Tuesday’s launch of the exchanges.

The president spoke in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday alongside a group of citizens who plan to purchase insurance through the system.

His message to Americans is that the health care exchanges will not shut down since they are previously funded. Much of federal government has been shuttered because Congress hasn’t passed a budget bill.

Obama accused Republicans of making the concept of keeping people uninsured “the centerpiece of their agenda.”

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s