Pirates win Wild Card game

In front of the largest paid attendance in PNC Park history, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 in the National League Wild Card game.

Russell Martin homered twice and Marlon Byrd once, while Francisco Liriano allowed just one earned run in seven innings to lead the way and allow another Bucco celebration.

“What an incredible way our park and our fans showed up tonight,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said afterwards. “The feeling in this park tonight, just for the announcements, incredible.”

“I’ve never played in front of a crowd so loud,” Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen said. “It’s the loudest thing I’ve ever been a part of. Gave me the biggest chills ever. And I was pretty much nervous the whole game.”

First baseman Pedro Alvarez added, “It was unbelievable. I’ve never experienced anything like that before. The fans came out and supported us with the blackout and everything. So, it was awesome.”

“Obviously it feels really good right now,” Martin said. “Couldn’t have written a better script.”

“Unbelievable,” Byrd said. “Chanting Cueto’s name. From pitch one to the last pitch of the game, they were in it. They were loud and I loved it.”

Pirates starter AJ Burnett also said, “Pittsburgh fans came out tonight and made it very uncomfortable for the other team. They came out and packed it out and blacked it out. It was impressive before we even took the field.”

“That’s an impressive showing from our fans,” Hurdle added. “This never gets old. I’ve been in a lot of big venues. This was as exciting for me as anything I’ve ever experienced on a ball field.”

Next up is the National League Divisional Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Game One of the best of five series is Thursday down in St. Louis. First pitch set for 5:07 p.m. EST.