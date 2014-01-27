Southern Baptist leaders to host sex summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Southern Baptist Convention leaders are hosting a summit in Nashville that will focus on sex.

The topics will range from pornography, teen sex, homosexuality and how pastors can talk to their congregations about human sexuality.

Russell Moore, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission president for the Southern Baptist Convention, says the summit’s theme is a timely one.

Panel topics include discussions on the gospel and homosexuality and the gospel and ministry in a sex-saturated world. The sessions will also focus on how the “gospel shapes a person’s sexual identity, redeems sexual desire and sets free people held captive by sin.”

The summit will be held from April 21-23. The event’s main sessions will be streamed live on the Web for people who cannot attend.

