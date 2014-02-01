Law enforcement and pizza shops gear up

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Big Game is less than 24 hours away. Many people will be hosting parties and pizza is usually one of the hottest items on the menu. First News talked to some local pizza shops on how they prepare for one of their busiest days of the year.

These are all orders that we’ve had so far for tomorrow,” said Joe Cupp, manager of the Boardman Wedgewood Pizza Shop.

Wedgewood Pizza has already started taking orders for the big game Sunday.

“We’ll make about 13 mixes of dough, which is about 1,300 pounds or close to a 1,000 pizzas,” said Cupp.

The crew is ready and all of the staff will be working.

“The people that usually don’t work weekends, they’re here and from the time we open until the time the game starts, it will be crazy,” said Cupp.

And it’s the same story for Cocca’s Pizza. The staff has been preparing for weeks.

“Our weekly meetings, we’ve been talking about for the last three or four weeks now,” said Steve Cocca.

“We quadrupled the staff that day,” said Cocca.

The owner advises customers to place their orders ahead of time. Pizza will be one of their hottest items on the Big Day.

“We sell a ton of our wings. We got about 2,000 pounds of wings ready to go,” said Cocca.

And while many people plan to attend parties Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol plans to have extra patrols out watching for impaired and wreckless drivers.

“The Superbowl weekend is usually a high time when people are out driving more and we need to be out there,” said Sgt. Bret Henderson, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Henderson says patrols will focusing mostly on people leaving gatherings after the game is over. They offer a bit of advice.

“If you are going to be out drinking wherever you are at, just make arrangements to get a designated driver and plan ahead! So you don’t have to be caught in a situation you don’t need to be in,” said Henderson.