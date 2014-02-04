Dr. Shayesteh – Bio

Search all Dr. Shayesteh segments

Dr. Shayesteh PhD, RD, CDE, LD

Board Certified Nutritionist & Diabetes Educator

Registered Dietitian and Weight Loss Specialist

Dr. Shayesteh has a PhD in clinical nutrition and is a Board Certified Nutritionist and Diabetes Educator. He is also a Registered Dietitian and has a Certificate of Adult Weight Management from the American Dietetic Association. He is licensed with the Ohio Board of Dietetics.

He has been in private practice more than 20 years designing diet and exercise programs for nutrition-related medical problems. He is also an adjunct faculty member at the Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine and Pharmacy. He was the recipient of the distinguished professorship award for teaching from Youngstown State University in 2002.

He has had multiple presentations on the state, national and international level on nutrition related medical topics such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. He is a well-known and respected expert on nutrition, weight loss, and wellness.

He has nutrition segments every Wednesday on 33 News at 5:30 PM and is a regular guest on news and radio talk shows.

For a FREE initial consultation contact the office at 330-729-9665

Email: drfitforlife@sbcglobal.net

7010 South Avenue, Suite #4

Youngstown, Ohio 44512