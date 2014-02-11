Strimbu Memorial Fund celebrates 25 years

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — For 24 years, the Strimbu Memorial Fund has been awarding college scholarships to students in the Valley.

To celebrate the silver anniversary, a special event was planned.

Organizers will be raffling off a 2014 Camaro SS as part of its fundraising event. The car is worth almost $43,000.

Also to mark the 25th anniversary, the Strimbu Memorial Fund will award a dozen $2,500 scholarships and one $25,000 scholarship to high school students.

Money for the scholarships is raised through a yearly BBQ dinner.

“It’s great that we have had the community come out and support our event for 24 years now. And the more the community supports our event the more money we are able to give away to help the less fortunate than us,” said Bill Strimbu, whose father the memorial fund honors.

Along with giving college scholarships, the memorial fund also supports a variety of charity causes as well as helping with economic development.

The Camaro will be given away at this year’s BBQ dinner on May 7.

