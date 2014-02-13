Disaster fund set up for family affected by fire

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)–Neshannock Memorial Elementary School parents and staff established a relief fund today for Jennifer Bees and her two children, who lost their home in a Wednesday morning fire.

The school set up the fund at ESB Bank, and the school’s principal and treasurer will distribute the money to the family, according to Elementary Guidance Counselor Alexis Anderson.

Anderson said Bees’ mother had not cried during the whole ordeal, until she found out about the fund.

Nehsannock Police Lieutenant John Rand said that even as his crew was arriving back from the fire Wednesday morning, calls were already coming in asking how to help the family.

Rand then set up a meeting with school officials to set up the account.

“It’s a tragedy, I wish it didn’t happen,” Rand said. “If we can help them out, in the long run, it’s a good thing.”

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at 1245 Kings Chapel Road in Neshannock Township, Pa. A passerby called 911 after seeing the flames.

Bees rescued her daughter, then returned to the burning house and exited with her son.

Bees was taken to a hospital in New Castle, Pa., while her son was flown to Pittsburgh.

