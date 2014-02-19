Students plugged in to education

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Swipe and click technology is helping kindergarten classes at Jackson Milton learn more than their ABC’s.

There’s an iPad for every kindergarten student, which teacher Sue Prozy said is a great learning tool. Her students use it to practice numbers, trace letters and spell sight words.

The class even takes advantage of apps.

“It’s amazing the things they can do. It’s neat to have the Internet as well. We’ve looked up things with the iPads, so it’s just wonderful to have that access, each child having one in their hands,” Prozy said.

Kindergarten classes have been using iPads for about three years. The school bought the iPads with some Race to the Top grant money and general funds.

Jackson-Milton Elementary School principal Joe DiLoreto said there are other benefits that come with the technology.

“They have to listen and be able to operate that iPad or the iPad just sits there with nothing on it,” DiLoreto said.

However, Prozy does limit how much time her 21 students use the tablet to 30 minutes per day, which fits within recommended guidelines.

A pediatrician at Akron Children’s Hospital said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for kids under 2, and no more than two hours a day for kids 2 and up.

“By screen time we mean anything from TV, movies, video games, playing games on the computer, texting and just messing around on apps on your iPad and things like that,” said Dr. Erin Donley, a pediatrician for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Donley said the AAP recommendation doesn’t take into consideration screen use at schools.

“Whether or not to consider that as part of your screen time for the day is a little controversial, I think,” she said.

She said personal interaction with kids, like reading, is best, but added there are pros to technology.

“It gives kids the opportunity to be exposed to so much more than if you’re limited to what’s in the book that you have at home,” Donley said.

For a link to the study from the American Academy of Pediatrics, click here.

To see a video on electronics overload made by Akron Children’s Hospital, click here.