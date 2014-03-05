State reports record-low Ohio inmate return rate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio says fewer inmates than ever are going back to prison after they’ve been released.

State prisons director Gary Mohr attributes the drop to community programs that work with newly released inmates, and new prison units that prepare inmates for life outside bars.

Mohr tells The Associated Press Wednesday that a lower return rate means fewer crime victims and more savings for taxpayers.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says the new inmate return rate of 27.1 percent is far below the national rate of 40-44 percent.

The rate is based on a three-year study of inmates released in 2010.

Mohr says a lower return rate will also help the state as it attempts to reduce its inmate population, currently about 50,500.

