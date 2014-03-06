Auto parts company announces new Ohio plant, jobs

MONROE, Ohio (AP) – An auto parts manufacturer says it will build a $50 million plant in southwest Ohio that is expected to result in 150 jobs.

A statement says UGN Inc. plans to break ground for the Monroe plant in April. That is contingent upon final approval of state and local incentives.

UGN anticipates the plant will generate over $7 million annually in wages and benefits.

The company based in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park employs more than 1,500 people at six facilities in the United States and one in Mexico. They produce acoustic, interior trim and thermal management products for North American and Japanese automotive manufacturers.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says the announcement is great news for Monroe. The Butler County city is about 30 miles north of Cincinnati.

