Dan Martin is the morning co-anchor for WKBN 27 First News.

He joined the First News team as a videojournalist in October 2007, and loves getting out in the field to report on breaking news, local government, education and important community events.

Dan won first place in the 2013 Ohio Associated Press Broadcast Awards Contest: “Best Investigative Reporting” category. He worked with videographer T.J. Renninger to investigate blatant violations of Ohio’s smoking ban in area bars and restaurants.

Dan also won second place in the 2007 Ohio AP Broadcast Contest’s “Best Anchor” category, while working for WOHL/WLMO in Lima, Ohio.

Dan earned his Bachelor of Science in Journalism degree in 2004, from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University.

He graduated from Charles F. Brush High School in the Cleveland suburb of Lyndhurst in 2000.

When he’s not covering the news– you can find Dan on the golf course, or singing karaoke.

Dan also sings and plays his guitar live from time to time at various local establishments.

Dan likes to be a voice for the voiceless, telling stories that might otherwise go unheard.

He’s thrilled to be part of this active, growing, investigative news team.

Please contact Dan with any story ideas, injustices to investigate, or questions you want answered.

Daniel.martin@wkbn.com “Like” Dan’s WKBN fan page on Facebook “Follow” Dan on Twitter @DanMartinWKBN