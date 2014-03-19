Judge reaffirms lawsuit delay for ex-PSU president

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – A judge has reaffirmed his decision to let former Penn State president Graham Spanier put off his defamation lawsuit against former FBI director Louis Freeh and his law firm.

Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine on Tuesday denied Freeh’s motion for reconsideration of the judge’s Feb. 25 order granting Spanier’s request.

Spanier faces criminal charges for an alleged cover-up of complaints about retired assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Without a delay in the civil case, the judge says Spanier would face a decision about whether to testify in the civil case and potentially jeopardize his criminal defense.

Freeh produced a report on the Sandusky matter for Penn State in 2012 that was highly critical of Spanier, former head coach Joe Paterno and two former Penn State administrators.

