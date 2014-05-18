Thunder Over the Valley is taking to the sky

VIENNA (WKBN) — Thunder Over the Valley is up and running again today at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The air show was cut short Saturday by wind and rain.

Master Sgt. Bob Barko tells us yesterday’s turnout was about 8,300 people and many of the day’s events went off without a hitch.

The Thunderbirds air performance, however, was canceled.

It was rescheduled for 4 p.m. today.

For those who want to see the show, the last shuttle for the air station leaves at 3 p.m.

The last bus from the station leaves at 7 p.m.

WKBN will have complete coverage from the show both on air and online.