Neighbors complain about group home in Goshen Township



GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A frustrating situation has developed for neighbors and police in Goshen Township, where the number of calls to a girls group home have skyrocketed in recent months.

It was enough to bring neighbors to the township trustee meeting demanding answers.

People who live on Sharon Lynn Drive are fed up. They say after years of watching fights spill outside the Sharon Lynn Home for Girls, seeing police cars multiple times a day, and watching the girls wander the street unsupervised, they want action.

“Recently it has been more violent,” said one resident who did not want to be identified.

“Totally out of control,” said another unnamed resident.

The neighbors are concerned about fights at the home and girls showing up at neighboring houses. They say the disruptions from the home are interfering with their lives.

The concerned residents don’t want to be identified because they fear for their safety.

“It’s not safe. You never know what is going to happen. I have slide-over deadbolt locks that even during the day time, when my husband is not home, they are done,” one of the neighbors said.

Some won’t even let their children play outside.

Goshen Township police officers were at the home 13 times in the last month.

“A girl will just be upset. She will have her privileges taken away, and then she will damage things,” said Cpl. Nicholas Brent, Goshen Township juvenile officer. “She will go kind of on a little rampage like pre-teen or teenage girls will do, and they will break windows and smash things.”

But even Brent said their hands are tied.

“There is only so much we can do. They are young girls, and they are going to fight,” said Brent. “I knew it was only a matter of time until someone got sick of it to the point where they were able to voice it and come forward and say we are tired of this. I can understand their frustration and their concern.”

No one from the home was available to talk on camera, but the executive director issued a statement.

“We will work on diminishing and minimizing any concerns that the local community may have. We are deeply committed to resolving any issues with allowing our home to co-exist within the local community,” stated Sharon Lynn, Residence for Girls.

Representatives from the police department and the group home have a meeting scheduled in June with the Mahoning County Juvenile Court to come up with a solution.