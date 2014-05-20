ODNR installing seismic monitoring stations in eastern Ohio



LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — New seismic monitors won’t prevent future earthquakes from occurring or even predict when they will occur, but state experts are doing what they can to determine whether oil and gas wells are possibly causing tremors.

On Tuesday, workers with a California geology company and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were finishing the installation of a new seismic monitoring station in Leavittsburg off Parkman Road.

“Whether it’s an earthquake, or an explosion, or truck traffic running down the road, that produces an acoustic energy in the Earth’s crust and this sensor will pick up that movement,” said Mike Hasting of Hasting Microseismic Consulting.

The monitor in Leavittsburg will be part of a network of more than 30 stations around eastern Ohio looking for earth movement near injection, or disposal, wells. Officials said there are 21 active disposal wells just in Trumbull County and much of the waste they’re taking in comes from Pennsylvania.

“There are some places where we will install a station where we may have multiple injection wells and we’ll just monitor for seismic activity in the area to get an idea. If there are certain wells that we get a permit on and we notice that maybe it’s a certain depth or it may be in a certain area, we’ll install a monitoring network around that,” said Mark Bruce of the ODNR.

While the Leavittsburg station and others like it will monitor injection wells, state officials said they will require oil and gas production companies to install their own monitors if there are concerns about earthquakes, like those that occurred this year near a series of Hilcorp wells in Poland Township.

The state has ordered those wells to be shut down until monitors are in place.

“As incidents in Youngstown showed, that there’s a possible connection, we were able to draw in 2011 between an injection well that was operating and seismic activity, so the prudent and aggressive decision, from ODNR’s point of view, was to ‘let’s monitor, let’s find out what we can’,” Bruce said.

The monitoring effort comes in the wake of a series of minor earthquakes that rattled the area in late 2011, which many have tied to a disposal well on Youngstown’s lower west side. But officials stress the very same technology will be used to monitor production wells, like those being blamed for another series of tremors centered at that Halcon Energy site in Poland Township.

As seismic activity is recorded in real time, the stations use cell phone modems to transmit information to ODNR in Columbus.

“If an earthquake happens, all these will do is tell you that it happened. It won’t do any forewarning or whatever because we don’t know when these events happen,” Hasting said.

But knowing where earthquakes are occurring may help determine if oil and gas wells are involved.