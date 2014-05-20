South Range wins District Crown

South Range held off Ursuline 5-4 in the Division III District Finals Tuesday at South Range High School.

Lydia Baird broke a 3-3 tie with a 2-run single for the Raiaders, to give them a 5-3 advantage. Baird finished the day 1-3 with 2 RBI. Jessica Skirpak also drove in a pair of runs for South Range.

Caragyn Yanek notched the complete game victory on the mound with six strikeouts.

Ursuline’s Makayla Shore struck out seven in the setback. Megan Ross drove in a pair of runs for the Irish in the fourth inning.

The Raiders improve to 24-5 overall on the season. They advance to face Independence in the Division III Regional Semifinals Thursday May 29th at Massillon Washington. It is their first trip to Regionals since 2011.