10 National Guard members identified from weekend crash

By Published: Updated:

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency respondents took 13 people to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Trumbull County.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 534 near Newton Falls.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a tractor-trailer went through a red light and hit a van carrying 10 National Guard members to Camp Ravenna in Newton Falls, as well as a passenger car with two people inside.

The van flipped on its side and rolled once. Emergency respondents took all 10 National Guard victims to the hospital after they suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. They were:

  • Jamie L. Arthur of Mansfield, Ohio
  • Jarad D. Dwight of Grand Forks, N.D.
  • Anthony A. Fuller of Houston, Texas
  • Samual D. Miguritz of Grayling, Ohio
  • Kile A. Markel of Columbus, Ohio
  • Kile W. Miracle of Mansfield, Ohio
  • Nicholas L. Rockey of Scranton, Pa.
  • Joktan J. Smith of Butler, N.C.
  • Jason A. Woodall of Brookpark, Ohio
  • Joshua A. Zuckero of Greenville, Tenn.

Emergency workers took both occupants of the passenger car to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Injuries would have been minimized in this crash had everyone been wearing their seat belt,” said Lieutenant Brian Holt. “We are still looking into that. We are very fortunate this wasn’t more serious.”

Holt said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

The driver of the truck told officers he realized the light was red as he began entering the intersection, but it was too late. The truck was transporting 44,000 pounds of plastic pellets, and the crash did not damage the load, according to a release.

Charges are pending and the case is under investigation.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “10 National Guard members identified from weekend crash

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s