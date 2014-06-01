10 National Guard members identified from weekend crash

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency respondents took 13 people to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Trumbull County.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 534 near Newton Falls.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a tractor-trailer went through a red light and hit a van carrying 10 National Guard members to Camp Ravenna in Newton Falls, as well as a passenger car with two people inside.

The van flipped on its side and rolled once. Emergency respondents took all 10 National Guard victims to the hospital after they suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. They were:

Jamie L. Arthur of Mansfield, Ohio

Jarad D. Dwight of Grand Forks, N.D.

Anthony A. Fuller of Houston, Texas

Samual D. Miguritz of Grayling, Ohio

Kile A. Markel of Columbus, Ohio

Kile W. Miracle of Mansfield, Ohio

Nicholas L. Rockey of Scranton, Pa.

Joktan J. Smith of Butler, N.C.

Jason A. Woodall of Brookpark, Ohio

Joshua A. Zuckero of Greenville, Tenn.

Emergency workers took both occupants of the passenger car to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Injuries would have been minimized in this crash had everyone been wearing their seat belt,” said Lieutenant Brian Holt. “We are still looking into that. We are very fortunate this wasn’t more serious.”

Holt said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

The driver of the truck told officers he realized the light was red as he began entering the intersection, but it was too late. The truck was transporting 44,000 pounds of plastic pellets, and the crash did not damage the load, according to a release.

Charges are pending and the case is under investigation.