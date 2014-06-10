Police detain Farrell man for attempted murder

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — Sean Jose Rain, 20, of 903 Spearman Ave., turned himself into a judge’s office in Farrell Monday morning and was later taken into custody on an existing warrant.

Authorities held Rain on a warrant from an event in the 700 block of Fruit Avenue, Farrell, where police believe he shot at another person several times.

Police charged Rain with first-degree criminal attempt to murder, two counts of aggravated assault, prohibited discharge of a firearm, carrying firearms without a license and recklessly endangering another person. Rain was arraigned and taken to the Mercer County Jail.