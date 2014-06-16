Former Austintown, current Notre Dame football player arrested

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — University of Notre Dame football player Will Mahone is being held at the Mahoning County Jail on $75,000 bond following his weekend arrest.

Mahone, 20, a former Fitch Falcons football standout, was arrested early Sunday morning after a graduation party in Austintown turned violent. Austintown police said he assaulted a police officer and threatened to kill the officers after he was released from jail.

According to the 911 call, a person reported that police were needed on Rita Avenue because someone was punching people’s cars.

“I don’t know the address. It’s right up the street, 45 something. You’ll see it. There’s a ton of cars, like 80 kids in the middle of the yard fighting,” the caller told dispatchers.

Arriving at the party, police said Mahone appeared intoxicated, fought with police and damaged a police car. He is accused of headbutting an Austintown police officer, and is accused of threatening to shoot several officers with a 9mm handgun.

Police said they had to use a Taser gun on Mahone to get him under control.

Mahone faces charges of assaulting an officer, intimidation and vandalism, all felonies, as well as resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Friends said they were surprised by the developments.

“I have known Will for a long time and I never thought he would do something like that. He is a great kid. He would never do something to hurt somebody. He is going to school. He is playing football. He is doing great, positive things for the community. There is hurt. It hurts because that’s like a brother to me and to see him locked up in chains like that, it hurts,” said Nick Williams, a friend of Mahone.

Prosecutors had asked for a bond of $35,000. They said Mahone is a flight risk, and wanted him barred from leaving the state to attend classes at Notre Dame, where he plays football.

Judge David D’Apolito more than doubled the the bond, setting it at $75,000. Mahone is allowed to attend classes at Notre Dame, but otherwise is not allowed to travel outside the jurisdiction.

Mahone’s attorneys noted he has no prior record, but the judge said he set a high bond to ensure Mahone comes back to court for his next appearance on July 7.

Notre Dame announced Monday evening that coach Brian Kelly has suspended Mahone indefinitely from all football-related activities.