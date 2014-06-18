Police: Warren shooting victim was gang member

Related Coverage Warren police probe shooting death

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives in Warren continue to investigate a shooting that left a Youngstown man dead Tuesday night.

Deon Sanders, 22, was shot at a home at 224 Forrest St. N.E. around 8 p.m. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots at the time.

When police arrived, Sanders was found lying on his back in the driveway. He died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

As far as a motive, police are still investigating. They also have not yet ruled the death a homicide, classifying the probe as a “death investigation.”

“No one has been charged at this time. They are still talking to a lot of witnesses and everybody involved. We will come to a conclusion, present that to a prosecutor and let the determination be made by them,” said Warren Police Lt. Jeff Cole.

The mother of Sanders’ 2-year-old son, Janiecia Abrams, was too upset to go on camera, but said the couple just recently moved to Cleveland to start a new life. She said she is devastated by the loss and said they have been together since they were in 9th grade.

According to prosecutors, Sanders was a member of a gang based on Youngstown’s South Side. He was awaiting sentencing next month after he pleaded guilty to a charge of having weapons under disability.