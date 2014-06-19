Man indicted in Youngstown murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated burglary in the May shooting death of Aldric Jones.

Charles Stanley, 28, of Shields Road, has been at the Mahoning County Jail on $500,000 bond since his May 16 arrest. He is accused of shooting Jones in the head on Youngstown’s North Side.

Jones died a few days later.

The indictment also shows both charges carry a firearm specification, which automatically will add three years to Stanley’s sentence. He could get life in prison if he is convicted.