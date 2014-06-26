Detroit man indicted in Youngstown arson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Detroit man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire nearly three years ago was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Oliver Hargrove, 47, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson. He has been at the Mahoning County Jail on a $50,000 bond since his arrest May 6 in Michigan.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 31, 2011, according to court records. Hargrove is accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s South Side house after an argument on Oct. 23, 2011.

According to a report from the incident, the woman called 911 just after 9 p.m. to report she came home and found the upstairs of her 804 Woodford Ave. house on fire. Firefighters said there was a strong odor of gasoline as they opened the front door.

The woman told firefighters she had been getting threatening text messages from Hargrove, her ex-boyfriend. She said he threatened to burn down her house and in a message sent at 7:29 p.m., he told her if she did not meet him at the house, he was going to burn it down, according to a fire report.

She told fire investigators that Hargrove used to live at the house and he got in through a back door. The report notes the woman’s computer was doused with gasoline and the entire house smelled of gasoline.

The report states the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and the ignition source was likely a mattress and pillow. Damage was estimated at $6,300 to the house and $1,800 to the contents.