Detroit man indicted in Youngstown arson

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Detroit man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire nearly three years ago was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Oliver Hargrove, 47, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson. He has been at the Mahoning County Jail on a $50,000 bond since his arrest May 6 in Michigan.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 31, 2011, according to court records. Hargrove is accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s South Side house after an argument on Oct. 23, 2011.

According to a report from the incident, the woman called 911 just after 9 p.m. to report she came home and found the upstairs of her 804 Woodford Ave. house on fire. Firefighters said there was a strong odor of gasoline as they opened the front door.

The woman told firefighters she had been getting threatening text messages from Hargrove, her ex-boyfriend. She said he threatened to burn down her house and in a message sent at 7:29 p.m., he told her if she did not meet him at the house, he was going to burn it down, according to a fire report.

She told fire investigators that Hargrove used to live at the house and he got in through a back door. The report notes the woman’s computer was doused with gasoline and the entire house smelled of gasoline.

The report states the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and the ignition source was likely a mattress and pillow. Damage was estimated at $6,300 to the house and $1,800 to the contents.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s